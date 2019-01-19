Billy Joel Sets Summer Tour of Baseball Stadiums

In addition to Billy Joel‘s monthly gig at Madison Square Garden, the singer will embark on a summer tour of concerts at the stadiums of seven Major League Baseball teams.

The one-show-a-month stadium tour kicks off March 9th at Phoenix’s Chase Field (home of the Diamondbacks) and continues April 26th (the Milwaukee Brewers’ Miller Park), May 24th (the Philadelphia Phillies’ Citizens Bank Park), July 26th (Baltimore Orioles’ Camden Yards), August 8th (Colorado Rockies’ Coors Field in Denver), September 14th (Boston Red Sox’ Fenway Park) and October 12th (Arlington, Texas’ Globe Life Park, home of the Rangers).

As Billboard reports, Joel’s show at Camden Yards in Baltimore marks the end of a 20-year-ban on concerts at that baseball stadium. (Orioles owner Peter Angelos once lamented that he was “not going to have [the stadium] become some kind of honky tonk for various and sundry rock ‘n’ roll bands,” the Baltimore Sun reports.)

Joel has also mapped out the next seven shows of his monthly Madison Square Garden residency, with the January though May concerts already sold out. Check out Joel’s site for ticket information for the stadium tour.

