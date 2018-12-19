×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next 'Cold War' Review: Polish Romance Has Enough Heat to Singe the Screen Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Billy Joel’s Garden Party

January marks the fifth anniversary of Joe’s monthly residency at Madison Square Garden. We crunched the numbers on his record-breaking run

By

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden, in New YorkBilly Joel 100th Lifetime Performance, New York, USA - 18 Jul 2018
View Gallery 6 Photos

In the long history of rock acts playing arenas there’s never been anything remotely like Billy Joel’s residency at Madison Square Garden. Every single month since January of 2014, he’s headlined a sold-out show at the arena. At no point, have sales even tapered off a little bit even though the man hasn’t released an album of new pop songs since 1993.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” Joel recently told Pollstar. “People show up, we throw ‘em on the stage. We change up the set list, dive into the obscurities. We do covers, we do silly stuff. We try to be as spontaneous as possible. If I start to get an idea for a song that I want to do at the moment, not even my song, we just go ahead and do it.”

On January 11th, Joel will celebrate the five year anniversary of the residency and play the 60th show since it all began. Just hours before he plays the final show of 2018, we’ve taken a look at the stats up until this point and crunched the numbers on everything from the distance he travels every night to the arena to the number of bottles of Red Wine he’s called out from the stage.

 

In This Article: Billy Joel

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad