×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next Court Blocks Chunk of Border Wall Funds, Citing Trump's Remarks as a Reason Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Billy Joel Perform Led Zeppelin Classics With Jason Bonham

Piano Man and drummer team for “Whole Lotta Love” and “Good Times Bad Times”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Billy Joel performed a pair of Led Zeppelin classics with drummer Jason Bonham during Joel’s concert Friday at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.

With the son of Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham at the drum kit, Billy Joel and his band first launched into “Whole Lotta Love,” featuring vocals by Joel’s guitarist Mike DelGuidice and a lengthy drum solo by Bonham. Joel then handled lead on “Good Times Bad Times.”

Joel has frequently performed entire or portions of Led Zeppelin songs during his concerts; the band’s “Rock and Roll” is routinely teased during his concert’s steady encore “You May Be Right.”

Perhaps in response to Joel’s recent Rolling Stone interview where he badmouthed his own song “Captain Jack” – “He didn’t age well. Captain Jack’s been demoted to Private Jack,” he said – Joel also (reluctantly?) performed that 1973 hit for the first time in two years.

Related

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: Billy Joel is joined by his daughters Della and Alexa Ray Joel to sing Happy Birhtday on his 70th birhtday and his 64th consecutive sold out show of his residency at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images)
Billy Joel Rings in 70th Birthday With Help From Peter Frampton, Daughter Alexa
Billy Joel on Turning 70, Donald Trump and Why He Writes Music Just For Himself Now

The song has become a staple of Joel’s concerts in Philadelphia, having played it at four straight shows in the City of Brotherly Love. “When I’m doing the song, I feel kinda dreary and I don’t like doing the song anymore, although we’ll probably do it again,” Joel told Rolling Stone earlier this month.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad