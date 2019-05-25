Watch Billy Joel Perform Led Zeppelin Classics With Jason Bonham

Billy Joel performed a pair of Led Zeppelin classics with drummer Jason Bonham during Joel’s concert Friday at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park.

With the son of Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham at the drum kit, Billy Joel and his band first launched into “Whole Lotta Love,” featuring vocals by Joel’s guitarist Mike DelGuidice and a lengthy drum solo by Bonham. Joel then handled lead on “Good Times Bad Times.”

Joel has frequently performed entire or portions of Led Zeppelin songs during his concerts; the band’s “Rock and Roll” is routinely teased during his concert’s steady encore “You May Be Right.”

Perhaps in response to Joel’s recent Rolling Stone interview where he badmouthed his own song “Captain Jack” – “He didn’t age well. Captain Jack’s been demoted to Private Jack,” he said – Joel also (reluctantly?) performed that 1973 hit for the first time in two years.

The song has become a staple of Joel’s concerts in Philadelphia, having played it at four straight shows in the City of Brotherly Love. “When I’m doing the song, I feel kinda dreary and I don’t like doing the song anymore, although we’ll probably do it again,” Joel told Rolling Stone earlier this month.