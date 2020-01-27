Billy Joel Enlists Jon Bon Jovi for ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me’ at MSG

While onstage at Madison Square Garden Saturday, Billy Joel enlisted Jon Bon Jovi for “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” and “Big Shot.”

Bon Jovi took the lead vocals on “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” hitting every line and dancing during Mark Rivera’s saxophone solo. “What’s the matter with the car I’m driving?” he sang. “Can’t you tell that it’s out of style?” The hit appeared on 1980’s Glass Houses, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary on March 12th.

Joel kicked off “Big Shot,” cruising through the first verse on piano as Bon Jovi joined in for the chorus. “I’m the luckiest kid of Madison Square Garden, sitting onstage with Billy Joel,” he told the crowd.

Joel celebrated his five-year anniversary of his Garden residency on January 11th. He’s brought out more than 25 guests on the record-breaking run, including Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, and Miley Cyrus. “People show up, we throw ‘em on the stage,” Joel recently told Pollstar. “If I start to get an idea for a song that I want to do at the moment, not even my song, we just go ahead and do it.”

The band Bon Jovi recently announced a summer tour in support of their upcoming album, Bon Jovi 2020. The group will hit major cities throughout June and July, wrapping up with two nights at Madison Square Garden on July 27th and 28th.