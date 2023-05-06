See Billy Joel Pay Tribute to Gordon Lightfoot With ‘Sundown’ Cover at MSG

Billy Joel paid tribute to the late Gordon Lightfoot by performing the Canadian songwriting legend’s “Sundown” Friday at the Piano Man’s monthly visit to Madison Square Garden.

“You might know him from the hit records he had,” Joel told the audience before launching into a minute-long rendition of the 1974 single, one of Lightfoot’s most revered tracks. “I want to say ‘thank you,’ and rest in peace .”

Joel then dedicated his own “The Downeaster ‘Alexa'” to Lightfoot, who Joel pictured singing the track when he wrote the Storm Front single.

Following Lightfoot’s May 1 death at the age of 84, Joel initially honored the beloved folk-rock troubadour with a rendition of the classic “If You Could Read My Mind” on his home piano: Trending Ted Nugent's Alabama Concert Canceled Over Public Outcry: 'Lose This Show or Lose My Business' Jan. 6 Rioter Handed 14 Years for Attacking Officer, Longest Sentence Yet Taylor Swift (Finally) Announces 'Speak Now' as Next Re-Recording Man Who Killed Jordan Neely Identified

“So sad to hear of the death of Gordon Lightfoot. He was a lifelong musical hero of mine. His songs were the heart of Canada. R.I.P,” Joel wrote.

Neil Young also paid tribute to Lightfoot, calling him a “great Canadian artist” and “a songwriter without parallel.” He continued, “His melodies and words were an inspiration to all writers who listened to his music, as they will continue to be through the ages. There is a unique and wonderful feeling to Gordon’s music.”