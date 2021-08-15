See Billy Joel Perform Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris’ With John Rzeznik at Buffalo Show

Billy Joel performed the Goo Goo Dolls’ hit “Iris” alongside singer John Rzeznick during Saturday night concert at Highmark Stadium near Buffalo, New York, the birthplace of the Goo Goo Dolls.

“Welcome to my hometown,” Rzeznick told Joel before the band launched into the 1998 hit, with Joel accompanying the lengthy rendition on piano.

Like Joel’s previous concert at Boston’s Fenway Park earlier this month — his first Covid-era concert — the singer used his “River of Dreams” as a vessel to pay tribute to ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill, once again performing that band’s “Tush” within his 1993 single.

Joel is next scheduled to perform September 10th in Cincinnati, Ohio and October 23rd in Austin, Texas before finally resuming his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden on November 5th; Joel last performed at the Garden in February 2020, a month before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down live music for over a year.