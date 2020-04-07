 Billy Joel Foundation Aids Food Banks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Billy Joel Foundation Aids Food Assistance Efforts Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Singer’s charitable organization teams up with Harry Chapin’s Long Island Cares to feed families

Jon Blistein

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Billy Joel performs onstage at 'SiriusXM Presents Billy Joel Live From Miami Beach' at Faena Theater on December 05, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The Billy Joel Foundation is teaming up with Harry Chapin's organization to help feed families on Long Island amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Billy Joel Foundation is teaming with Harry Chapin’s organization Long Island Cares to provide food to those across Long Island struggling to get fresh and nutritious meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joel shared a note on Twitter detailing the new partnership, explaining that his foundation has previously worked with Long Island Cares and “supported their work with food pantries and soup kitchens across Long Island for the past decade.” While COVID-19 has increased the need for nutritious food, the note continued, the health risks associated with the pandemic have caused food banks to hemorrhage staff and volunteers.

To aid Long Island Cares, the Joel Foundation said it has purchased freezer units and additional equipment that will be set up in Long Island Cares’ facility in Hampton Bays. The move comes as the need for food assistance is expected to rise significantly on the East End of Long Island, especially for farm workers and those in the hospitality industry who rely on the busy summer vacation months.

“The new equipment will service the entire East End and will now allow for transport of perishables and frozen goods to the East End pantries and soup kitchens,” Joel’s note said. “We are hopeful this will aid the current shortage and the limited availability families are currently experiencing.”

The Joel Foundation’s partnership with Long Island Care marks the second in a series of donations to aid coronavirus relief efforts. The initiative was announced at the end of March and began with a $500,000 donation to Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong organization to buy personal protective equipment for healthcare workers across New York State.

In This Article: Billy Joel, coronavirus

