Billy Joel Pushes 2020 Madison Square Garden Gigs to Start Fall 2021

Billy Joel has pushed his postponed monthly shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden to start again in the fall of 2021.

The singer initially postponed his spring residency dates to start in the fall of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic; with Covid still making indoor concerts impossible, Joel announced Friday that those six postponed dates have now been rescheduled to 14 months later.

The first postponed gig, March 19th, 2020, which was initially moved to September 26th, 2020, will now take place November 5th, 2021; similarly, the April 2020 gig is now December 2021, the May 2020 arrives in January 2022, etc.

“Tickets for the original show dates and initial rescheduled show dates will be valid for the corresponding new rescheduled dates in 2021 and 2022,” Joel’s site says. “Ticketholders can request a refund over the next 30 days, beginning today, if they cannot commit to the new rescheduled show date.”

It’s unclear whether Joel plans on resuming his Madison Square Garden residency prior to November 2021 with new dates, or if those rescheduled dates mark the return of his monthly MSG gigs.

See Joel’s new Madison Square Garden dates below:

November 5th, 2021

December 20th, 2021

January 14th, 2022

February 12th, 2022

March 24th, 2022

April 8th, 2022