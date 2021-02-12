Hear Poolside’s Sunny Remix of Billy Idol’s ‘Eyes Without a Face’

Los Angeles chillwave band Poolside has released a remix of Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without a Face.”

The Poolside version stays close to the original recording — from Idol’s second album, 1983’s Rebel Yell — keeping Perri Lister on backing vocals while adding lush, languid beats.

“I’m flattered that Poolside chose to remix ‘Eyes Without a Face,'” Idol said in a statement. “Steve Stevens and Keith Forsey helped me take the original recording somewhere special back in 1983. Poolside’s new remix guides the song in another direction with its chill vibe, ethereal beats, and melodies.”

Added Poolside’s Jeffrey Paradise: “Truly such an honor to remix ‘Eyes Without a Face’ by the legend Billy Idol. I’ve been a fan of Billy’s since my youth, and this is one of my favorite songs ever. I’m so grateful to Billy for giving me the opportunity to work on such a historically significant piece of music.”

Last Sunday, Idol joined Miley Cyrus at the Superbowl LV pregame, where the duo sang their Plastic Hearts collaboration “Night Crawling” and duetted on the Idol classic “White Wedding.” Last month, he performed at the virtual Big Love Benefit Concert alongside Bret Michaels, Wynonna Judd, and the Allman Betts Band.