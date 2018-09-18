Billy Idol Plots 2019 Las Vegas Residency

Billy Idol will stage a 10-date Las Vegas residency in 2019 at the city’s Pearl Concert Theater in the Palms Casino Resort.

Idol is joined by his longtime guitarist Steve Stevens along with his touring band for the residency, which will features songs from throughout Idol’s catalog, dating from his Generation X days to his solo singles.

“Steve Stevens, my band and I have played Vegas many times and its always been a blast,” Idol said in a statement. “We can’t stay away! Las Vegas keeps us coming back for more. Let’s make these shows at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort the best yet!”

The Billy Idol: Las Vegas 2019 residency takes place in a pair of five-night stands: Idol first plays the Pearl Concert Theater for five shows in January 2019, then returns in October for five more nights. Tickets for the residency, sponsored by SiriusXM, go on sale beginning September 19th.

Idol is the latest artist to plan a 2019 Las Vegas residency, following acts like Lady Gaga, Aerosmith, Gwen Stefani and Carlos Santana.

Billy Idol Las Vegas Dates

January 2019: 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

October 2019: 4,5, 9, 11, 12