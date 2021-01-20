Billy Idol, Bret Michaels, Wynonna Judd Lead Big Love Benefit Concert

Billy Idol, Bret Michaels, Wynonna Judd, and the Allman Betts Band will take part in the Big Love Benefit Concert to raise funds for the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The virtual show is scheduled for Saturday, January 23rd.

The benefit concert will be hosted by Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen and Lauren Monroe, with former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, Myles Kennedy, and Styx’s Tommy Shaw also on the bill. The gig will also feature messages in support of the endeavor by Sammy Hagar and the band Chicago.

All proceeds from the Big Love Benefit Concert will go toward Sweet Relief via Allen and Monroe’s Raven Drum Foundation Project Resiliency; the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides financial assistance to music industry professionals who are out of work due to COVID-19.

“We endeavor on a daily basis, through our music and through our 501C3 Raven Drum Foundation Project Resiliency, to serve, educate and empower people and communities recovering from crisis,” Allen said in a statement. “We cannot envision a more important and useful way in which to give back than this benefit concert.”

Monroe added, “To further spread our mission of the past 20 years of unity and inclusiveness, we released the EP Big Love in July and are collaborating with other charities and artists who have a voice and message of healing.”

Tickets for the Big Love Benefit Concert are available to purchase through nugs.tv, which will host the livestream on January 23rd at 6 p.m. PST.