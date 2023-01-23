Rebel on the Road: Billy Idol Plots 2023 North American Tour Dates

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Rock and roll stalwart Billy Idol has announced a North American tour featuring a mix of headlining dates and festival shows.

The trek will kick off March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Arizona Bike Week at the Rockyard, and wrap May 20 with a previously-announced set at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California (other headliners include Iggy Pop, Siouxsie, and Echo and the Bunnymen). In between, Idol will play a mix of theaters and amphitheaters in cities like Denver, Orlando, Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and St. Paul.

Tickets for all the newly-announced shows will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. local time via Idol’s website. Trending Trump Looks to Ditch His Own Social Media Site So Sad! Trump's South Carolina Rally Getting Little Support From State Lawmakers Porn Scammers Push Fake Links About Cheating Tennessee Cop Behind the Graceland Gates at Lisa Marie's Memorial: ‘We Watched Her Go Through Her Struggles’

Idol has spent the past couple of years releasing new music after a seven-year drought that began following the release of his 2014 LP Queens of the Underground and ended in 2021 with his EP, The Roadside. Last year, he followed up The Roadside with another EP, The Cage, which featured Idol and his longtime collaborator, guitarist Steve Stevens, working closely with producer Tommy English.

Billy Idol 2023 Tour Dates

March 30 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Arizona Bike Week at The Rockyard

April 1 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

April 4 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

April 18 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock

April 21 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 22 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

April 25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

May 1 – Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center

May 3 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

May 5 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

May 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

May 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Hall

May 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

May 12 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

May 20 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival