Rebel on the Road: Billy Idol Plots 2023 North American Tour Dates
Rock and roll stalwart Billy Idol has announced a North American tour featuring a mix of headlining dates and festival shows.
The trek will kick off March 30 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Arizona Bike Week at the Rockyard, and wrap May 20 with a previously-announced set at the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, California (other headliners include Iggy Pop, Siouxsie, and Echo and the Bunnymen). In between, Idol will play a mix of theaters and amphitheaters in cities like Denver, Orlando, Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and St. Paul.
Tickets for all the newly-announced shows will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. local time via Idol’s website.
Idol has spent the past couple of years releasing new music after a seven-year drought that began following the release of his 2014 LP Queens of the Underground and ended in 2021 with his EP, The Roadside. Last year, he followed up The Roadside with another EP, The Cage, which featured Idol and his longtime collaborator, guitarist Steve Stevens, working closely with producer Tommy English.
Billy Idol 2023 Tour Dates
March 30 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Arizona Bike Week at The Rockyard
April 1 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
April 4 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
April 18 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock
April 21 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
April 22 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
April 25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
April 26 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
May 1 – Moon Township, PA @ UPMC Events Center
May 3 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
May 5 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort
May 6 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
May 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Clowes Hall
May 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
May 12 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
May 20 – Pasadena, CA @ Cruel World Festival
