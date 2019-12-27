See Billy Gibbons Jam With Warren Haynes, Nancy Wilson From Guitar Legends 3 Special

Billy Gibbons and a guest list of all-star guitarists recently united for the ZZ Top legend’s Guitar Legends 3 benefit concert. Ahead of the show’s hour-long special airing tonight on the CW, Rolling Stone is premiering a pair of collaborations from the November 24th gig in San Diego.

In the first video, Gibbons recruits fellow guitarists Heart’s Nancy Wilson and Toto’s Steve Lukather for a scorching rendition of ZZ Top’s “I’m Bad, I’m Nationwide.” Gibbons also enlists Gov’t Mule’s Warren Haynes for a bluesy take on the Merle Haggard classic “Workin’ Man Blues.”

Other performers on the Guitar Legends 3 special, airing December 27th at 8 p.m. on the CW, include George Thorogood, Tower of Power’s Ellis Hall, Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr, drummer Kenny Aronoff and the LA All-Star Band. An extended 90-minute version of the special will also air on the CW’s website.

Proceeds from Guitar Legends 3 benefit America Salutes You, which provides to brain and mental wellness charities for veterans and first responders. “We’re all excited about the third installment of Guitar Legends, a gathering of great players, and a good time for a good cause,” Gibbons told Rolling Stone in a statement.

Music director Martin Guigui added, “For Billy and me, this is our ninth annual concert event for Veterans, and fourth nationally broadcast concert for America Salutes You, and it always turns into a big time memorable jam!”

This year’s Guitar Legends concert took place as the closing event at San Diego’s inaugural Waterfront Festival, which featured a lineup including Migos, Miguel and Ben Harper. It also marked the first time Guitar Legends was part of a festival instead of a standalone event.

The concert’s soundtrack will also be available on streaming services beginning Friday; all proceeds from the soundtrack will also benefit America Salutes You.