Billy Gibbons Lights Up a Classic Honky-Tonk in New ‘My Lucky Card’ Video

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons has released a new music video for “My Lucky Card,” a track off his upcoming album, Hardware, out June 4th via Concord.

The clip was filmed in and around Pappy and Harriett’s Pioneertown Palace, a famous honky-tonk in Pioneertown, California (just outside Joshua Tree), that was originally built as part of a western film set (as seen on shows like The Cisco Kid and The Gene Autry Show). The clip starts out in black-and-white, but slowly turns to color as Gibbons walks into the bar, shares a drink with the bartender, and then hops onstage to perform “My Lucky Card.”

In a statement, Gibbons noted that the performance in the clip was filmed in just one take, though some unanticipated work was required beforehand: “I play a slide guitar in this one but neglected to bring a proper slide along for the shoot,” Gibbons said. “Necessity being a mother, we improvised and used a beer bottle. We went through a case or more looking for just the right bottle neck and, at last, found one on a classic Mexican brew. That was some thirst-quenching research to be sure.”

Along with the clip for “My Lucky Card,” Gibbons has released videos for Hardware cuts “West Coast Junkie” and “Desert High.” The album marks his third solo effort, following 2018’s The Big Bad Blues. He made the new LP at Escape Studios, producing it alongside Matt Sorum and Mike Florentino.