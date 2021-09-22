Billy Corgan’s Gear Could Soon Be Yours

Later this month, Billy Corgan plans to launch a Reverb Shop, where a collection of his music gear will be available. More than 100 pieces, including guitars and synths used on classic albums and on tour, will be for sale. A preview of the gear can be viewed before the shop officially opens on September 29th.

Among the offerings are two Kurzweil K2500 synthesizers played on Adore and the Machina albums and used on the accompanying tours along with the tour that supported Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness; two gold Marshall JMP-1 preamps; three 1980s ADA MP-1 preamps; and a Drawmer 1960 stereo compressor, which was the main compressor that he used “on all my home demos,” the Smashing Pumpkins frontman said in a statement.

“These vintage pieces are straight out of the Nineties and were used in the studio and on tour to support Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,” Corgan said of the gold Marshall preamps. Two of the ADA MP-1 preamps were used on Smashing Pumpkins’ debut album, Gish. “I would run it into a Marshall head. That was my main sound from ’89 or ’90 through ’92,” he added.

The shop will house 10 guitars, including a 1976 sunburst Fender Stratocaster, a custom-made Yamaha SA2200, a Harmony Rocket used on the Oceania album and tour, and a Taylor 855 12-string used in both studio and live renditions for songs from the Machina albums.