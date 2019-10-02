Billy Corgan Plots Fall Tour

Billy Corgan will follow his summer tour with the Smashing Pumpkins with a short solo trek this fall.

The 12-date run launches November 4th with the first of three shows at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles, California, (the following two will take place on the 5th and 6th). Corgan will then gig around cities like Nashville, Tennessee, Lawrence, Kansas and Covington, Kentucky before wrapping with another three-night stand, this one at the Gramercy Theatre in New York, November 18th through 20th.

Tickets for the fall tour go on sale Friday, October 4th at 10 a.m. local time via Corgan’s website. On Twitter, Corgan noted that during the run he would “be playing songs from his extensive catalogue,” including Smashing Pumpkins, Zwan, solo material and more.

Corgan has spent much of the past two years on tour with the Pumpkins, reuniting with original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin last summer for their first run together in nearly two decades. In August, the band teamed up with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds for a co-headlining tour.

Corgan released his most recent solo album, Ogilala, in 2017, while last year the Smashing Pumpkins issued their new album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.

Billy Corgan Tour Dates

November 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

November 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

November 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

November 9 – Nashville Tennessee @ CMA Theatre

November 10 – Tulsa, Oklahoma @ Cain’s BallroomNovember

November 12 – Lawrence, Kansas @ Liberty Hall

November 13 – Springfield, Missouri @ Gillioz Theatre

November 15 – Covington, Kentucky @ Madison Theatre

November 16 – Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania @ Sherman Theatre

November 18 – New York, New York @ Gramercy Theatre

November 19 – New York, New York @ Gramercy Theatre

November 20 – New York, New York @ Gramercy Theatre