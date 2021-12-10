Billy Corgan Has Joined Cameo for the Noblest Cause of All: Cats

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for that Smashing Pumpkins fan in your life? Good news: Billy Corgan has joined Cameo, for a good cause.

The singer and his partner Chloe Mendel announced Friday that they have joined the personalized celebrity greeting app in an effort to raise money for PAWS Chicago, a no-kill animal center in Corgan’s hometown.

“With supply chains in disarray, Santa needed a little help this year getting special gifts to you… So he reached out to Billy + Chloé, and they came up with an idea for 100 special fans,” Corgan’s Cameo page states.

All proceeds from Corgan’s Cameo — priced at $250 per person, or $4,500 for business use — will benefit PAWS. In their introductory Cameo video, Corgan and Mendel say that their presence on Cameo is only for a “very limited time,” so act fast.

“For every Cameo purchased, you will also get a mystery prize! One of the gifts may be something special courtesy of Reverend Guitars,” their Cameo page also promises.

Corgan has long been a supporter of PAWS, appearing with his cats on the cover of the shelter’s magazine numerous times, including most recently in 2018. “Animals can’t communicate intellectually,” Corgan said at the time. “They need people and groups to act as translators, to get their message out.”