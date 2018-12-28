Billie Lourd Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher With Heartfelt Song

Billie Lourd paid tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher, by playing a heartfelt rendition of “These Days.” The song appears on Nico’s 1967 debut solo album, Chelsea Girl, and was written by Jackson Browne. Lourd shared her cover via Instagram on Thursday, which marked the second anniversary of Fisher’s death.

“It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right” thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones),” she wrote in the caption. “So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing.”

In the accompanying video clips, Lourd performs the song on a piano as she touchingly sings the contemplative lyrics. “This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs,” Lourd wrote in the post. “And as the song says, we must ‘keep on moving.'”

“I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving,'” Lourd concluded. “As my Momby once said, ‘take your broken heart and turn it into art’ – whatever that art may be for you.”

Fisher suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles in 2016. She was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, where she died four days later on December 27th. She was 60.