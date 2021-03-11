Billie Joe Armstrong, Sting, Gary Clark Jr. Slated for Audible’s ‘Words + Music’ Series

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Sting, Gary Clark Jr., and Sleater-Kinney are among the latest artists that will reflect on their lives and career as part of Audible’s Words + Music series.

The Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and Yo-Yo Ma are also slated for the Spring 2021 lineup, with more artists to be announced later in the year.

The 2021 series kicks off March 25th with Sting: Upon Reflection, with the singer recounting his “life in a hard-scrabble Northern England town” to his rise with the Police and his solo career. That episode is followed April 8th by Yo-Yo Ma: Beginner’s Mind, which will be available for free to all U.S. listeners upon release.

Billie Joe Armstrong: Welcome To My Panic premieres on April 22nd, with the Green Day frontman examining his 30 years in punk as well as the band’s place in music history. Clark Jr.’s Words + Music episode is set for May 22nd, followed by Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter’s 7 Years on June 3rd, where the Roots rapper breaks down his life through seven-year increments.

Sleater-Kinney: Words + Music closes out the spring 2021 slate on June 17th, with Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein discussing their 30-year creative and personal partnership.

Previous Words + Music guests have included Patti Smith, Smokey Robinson, James Taylor, Tom Morello, St. Vincent, Sheryl Crow, and more.

“Audible’s Words + Music programming has exceeded our expectations in so many ways and we are just getting started,” Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s Executive Vice President, Head of US Content, said in a statement. “These extraordinary musicians have always had a special connection with their fans through their music. By weaving narrative storytelling into their work, they are creating truly unparalleled stories for our listeners. Our starting lineup in 2021 will offer something for everyone, from hip-hop to classical to rock and blues.”