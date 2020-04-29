 See Billie Joe Armstrong and Sons Cover 'I Think We're Alone Now' - Rolling Stone
Billie Joe Armstrong and Sons Cover ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ on ‘Corden’

Green Day singer also discusses his No Fun Mondays series and desire for a soap opera role in Late Late Show interview

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, along with his sons Joey and Jakob, performed a cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now” on Tuesday’s Late Late Show With James Corden.

Performing via the singer’s recording studio, the Armstrongs delivered a fiery punk-pop take on the Tommy James and the Shondells single.

Armstrong previously covered “I Think We’re Alone Now” as part of his ongoing at-home covers series No Fun Mondays, which also featured the Green Day frontman performing “Manic Monday” with the Bangles’ Susanna Hoffs and “That Thing You Do!” in tribute to the song’s co-writer, Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger.

“I have a small studio, and as soon as the shutdown happened, I was like now I can go in and to occupy my time, go in and do some recording and some writing,” Armstrong told Corden of the No Fun Mondays series.

In an interview that preceded the performance, Corden asked Armstrong — who has appeared on the big screen in Ordinary World and on the stage in the American Idiot musical — whether he’d want to do more acting. “I think so, I like to think of myself as a pretty decent b-movie actor,” Armstrong said. “I have a thing, I wanna do things like The Young & The Restless, or do a soap opera.”

In This Article: Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, The Late Late Show With James Corden

