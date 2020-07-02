 Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Cover John Lennon's Gimme Some Truth' - Rolling Stone
Billie Joe Armstrong Shares Blistering Cover of John Lennon’s ‘Gimme Some Truth’

Green Day frontman says his version “lands somewhere in between Generation X, Billy Idol and John Lennon”

Jon Blistein

Billie Joe ArmstrongThe Game Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Dec 2019

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has released a cover of John Lennon's 1971 protest song, "Gimme Some Truth."

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has dropped a new version of John Lennon’s always relevant 1971 protest song, “Gimme Some Truth.”

The track arrived on Armstrong’s Instagram page Wednesday night, with the frontman writing, “This song was written by John Lennon. The first time I heard it was from one of my all-time faves Generation X!” He added that his version fell somewhere between Generation X, Billy Idol and Lennon’s original — all of which comes through in the break-neck pop-punk cover as Armstrong sneers: “I’ve had enough of reading things/By neurotic psychotic pigheaded politicians/All I want is the truth, just give me some truth.”

Armstrong and Green Day have spent the past few months dropping a steady stream of covers to keep fans entertained during the COVID-19 quarantine. Previous selections for the No Fun Mondays series include takes on Eric Carmen’s “That’s Rock ’n’ Roll,” Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America” and the Wonders’/Adam Schlesinger’s “That Thing You Do.” Based on Armstrong’s Instagram caption for “Gimme Some Truth,” though, his rendition of the Lennon song was a special bonus cut better classified as, “no fun Monday hump day.”

Green Day recently announced rescheduled 2021 dates for their Hella Mega stadium tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy. The summer trek was postponed because of COVID-19, but will now kick off July 14th, 2021 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

In This Article: Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, John Lennon

