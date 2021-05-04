Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Soars to Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

It’s been over two years since Billie Eilish released her chart-dominating debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and fans have, seemingly, been getting impatient. Last week, she finally announced its followup, Happier Than Ever, would be arriving this summer, and it promptly shot to the top of the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart.
During the week of April 23 through April 29th, Happier Than Ever, which drops July 30th, pulled in more pre-adds than any other album on the platform. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave and Moneybagg Yohave also led.
Other notable debuts include Blake Shelton’s 12th studio album, Body Language, Lord Huron’s Long Lost Julia Michaels’ Not In Chronological Order. See the full Apple Music Pre-Add Chart below.
Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds – April 23rd through April 29th
- Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever (7/30/2021) NEW
- Die drei ???, Folge 210: und die schweigende Grotte (5/14/2021)
- Jorja Smith, Be Right Back (5/14/2021) +17
- Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR (5/21/2021)Preview (opens in a new tab)
- Blake Shelton, Body Language (5/21/2021) NEW
- The Alchemist, This Thing Of Ours (4/30/2021) NEW
- Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement (4/30/2021) NEW
- HENTAI SHINSHI CLUB, ZURUMUKE (6/16/2021) +8
- Lord Huron, Long Lost (5/21/2021) NEW
- Rag’n’Bone Man, Life By Misadventure (5/7/2021) -7
- Shekhinah, Trouble In Paradise (5/7/2021) NEW
- Dodie, Build A Problem (Apple Music Film Edition) (5/7/2021) NEW
- Toosii, Thank You For Believing (5/7/2021) +8
- Hiatus Kaiyote, Mood Valiant(6/25/2021) NEW
- Steps, What the Future Holds, Pt. 2 (9/10/2021) NEW
- Julia Michaels, Not In Chronological Order (4/30/2021) NEW
- Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee (6/4/2021) NEW
- Jungle, Loving In Stereo (8/20/2021) NEW
- Bebe Rexha, Better Mistakes (5/7/2021) +4
- Wolf Alice, Blue Weekend (6/11/2021) NEW
- Manchester Orchestra, The Million Masks Of God (4/30/2021) NEW
- Haftbefehl, Das schwarze Album (4/30/2021) NEW
- Ashe, Ashlyn (5/7/2021) NEW
- TWICE, Kura Kura – EP (5/12/2021) -11
- Dayglow, Harmony House (5/21/2021) NEW