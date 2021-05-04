 Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Tops Apple Music Pre-Add Chart - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next You Can Learn How to Perform Directly From Madonna, Now
Home Music Music News

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Soars to Number One on Apple Music Pre-Add Chart

Two years after her debut, fans are eagerly awaiting her sophomore album.

By

Director of Charts

Emily Blake's Most Recent Stories

View All
billie eilish press photo

Kelia Anne MacCluskey*

It’s been over two years since Billie Eilish released her chart-dominating debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and fans have, seemingly, been getting impatient. Last week, she finally announced its followup, Happier Than Ever, would be arriving this summer, and it promptly shot to the top of the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart. 

During the week of April 23 through April 29th, Happier Than Ever, which drops July 30th,  pulled in more pre-adds than any other album on the platform. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave and Moneybagg Yohave also led.

Related Stories

Moneybagg Yo Secures Number One Spot on Rolling Stone Artists 500 Chart
Billie Eilish, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, Post Malone to Headline Governors Ball

Related Stories

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 16: Alan Jackson performs at Honda Center on April 16, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Alan Jackson: 20 Best Songs
40 Greatest One-Album Wonders

Other notable debuts include Blake Shelton’s 12th studio album, Body Language, Lord Huron’s Long Lost Julia Michaels’ Not In Chronological Order. See the full Apple Music Pre-Add Chart below.

Top Albums, Apple Music Pre-Adds – April 23rd through April 29th

  1. Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever (7/30/2021) NEW
  2. Die drei ???, Folge 210: und die schweigende Grotte (5/14/2021)
  3. Jorja Smith, Be Right Back (5/14/2021) +17
  4. Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR (5/21/2021)Preview (opens in a new tab)
  5. Blake Shelton, Body Language (5/21/2021) NEW
  6. The Alchemist, This Thing Of Ours (4/30/2021) NEW
  7. Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement (4/30/2021) NEW
  8. HENTAI SHINSHI CLUB, ZURUMUKE (6/16/2021) +8
  9. Lord Huron, Long Lost (5/21/2021) NEW 
  10. Rag’n’Bone Man, Life By Misadventure (5/7/2021) -7
  11. Shekhinah, Trouble In Paradise (5/7/2021) NEW
  12. Dodie, Build A Problem (Apple Music Film Edition) (5/7/2021) NEW
  13. Toosii, Thank You For Believing (5/7/2021) +8
  14. Hiatus Kaiyote, Mood Valiant(6/25/2021) NEW
  15. Steps, What the Future Holds, Pt. 2 (9/10/2021) NEW
  16. Julia Michaels, Not In Chronological Order (4/30/2021) NEW
  17. Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee (6/4/2021) NEW
  18. Jungle, Loving In Stereo (8/20/2021) NEW
  19. Bebe Rexha, Better Mistakes (5/7/2021) +4
  20. Wolf Alice, Blue Weekend (6/11/2021) NEW
  21. Manchester Orchestra, The Million Masks Of God (4/30/2021) NEW
  22. Haftbefehl, Das schwarze Album (4/30/2021) NEW
  23. Ashe, Ashlyn (5/7/2021) NEW
  24. TWICE, Kura Kura – EP (5/12/2021) -11
  25. Dayglow, Harmony House (5/21/2021) NEW

In This Article: Billie Eilish, RS Charts

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.