Billie Eilish Performs ‘Your Power,’ Talks ‘Vogue’ Cover Reaction on ‘Colbert’

Billie Eilish shared a performance of her new song, “Your Power,” and spoke about her recent Vogue cover on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday, May 10th.

The performance took place on a small stage dropped in the middle of a vast desert expanse, with Eilish’s brother/collaborator Finneas playing the song on acoustic guitar and sliding in with some harmonies as well. “Try not to abuse your power,” Eilish and Finneas sing, “I know we didn’t choose to change/You might not wanna lose your power/But having it’s so strange.”

Along with the performance, Eilish did an interview with Colbert where she confirmed that the last time she appeared on The Late Show, in February, she was actually wearing a wig since she was in the process of dying her hair from black to blonde. “I knew it would have these processing periods where it would look insane, and I didn’t want to look insane, but I needed something quick so I literally ordered a ‘Billie Eilish Halloween costume wig’ on Amazon,” the singer said with a laugh. “It was awful, it was the ugliest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Eilish also spoke about the reaction to her recent cover shoot for British Vogue, which, after she posted the photos on Instagram, became the fastest pictures to reach one million likes on the platform. Although Eilish said she was still excited by that kind of response, she added, “I think it more just makes me never want to post again. I feel like I wanted to post more when less people cared, and now that more people care, it’s like scary to me.”