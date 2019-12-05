Billie Eilish’s Face Is an Ashtray in New Video for ‘Xanny’

Having her own children’s clothing line — and Rolling Stone’s #2 album of the year — apparently isn’t enough creative control for Billie Eilish: The fiercely inventive artist has directed the video for “Xanny.” The song comes from her much-lauded 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

“I’m very excited to share my directorial debut,” Eilish said in a statement. “Visuals are so important to me, and I’m very proud to be in a place where I can present my creative vision exactly as I want it. Thank you to everyone who has put their trust in me.”

The video features Eilish zoning out in an all-white outfit against a similarly hued wall. A series of disembodied hands put out cigarettes on her face, but she seems unfazed — almost as if she’s taken a titular Xanny.

The 17-year-old recently dropped an ode to her brother-producer Finneas, “Everything I Wanted,” as well as nabbed six Grammy nominations; in addition to Best New Artist, she also also nominated for Record and Song of the Year (“Bad Guy”) and Album of the Year. Capping off a busy year, she’s out with her first live album, via Jack White’s Third Man Record, this Friday.