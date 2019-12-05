 Billie Eilish Gets in Director's Chair for 'Xanny' Video - Rolling Stone
Billie Eilish’s Face Is an Ashtray in New Video for ‘Xanny’

Singer directs latest visual off When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Having her own children’s clothing line — and Rolling Stone’s #2 album of the year — apparently isn’t enough creative control for Billie Eilish: The fiercely inventive artist has directed the video for “Xanny.” The song comes from her much-lauded 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

“I’m very excited to share my directorial debut,” Eilish said in a statement. “Visuals are so important to me, and I’m very proud to be in a place where I can present my creative vision exactly as I want it. Thank you to everyone who has put their trust in me.”

The video features Eilish zoning out in an all-white outfit against a similarly hued wall. A series of disembodied hands put out cigarettes on her face, but she seems unfazed — almost as if she’s taken a titular Xanny.

The 17-year-old recently dropped an ode to her brother-producer Finneas, “Everything I Wanted,” as well as nabbed six Grammy nominations; in addition to Best New Artist, she also also nominated for Record and Song of the Year (“Bad Guy”) and Album of the Year. Capping off a busy year, she’s out with her first live album, via Jack White’s Third Man Record, this Friday.

