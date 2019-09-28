Billie Eilish Talks World Tour, Plays ‘True Confessions’ on ‘Fallon’

Ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut, Billie Eilish dropped by The Tonight Show to discuss her upcoming world tour and to play a game of “True Confessions” with Jimmy Fallon.

After naming some of her musical influences – artists that range from Frank Sinatra to Tyler, the Creator – Eilish talked about her personal goal during the recording of her 2019 LP When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

“With the album, the one thing I was trying to do was, there were 14 songs on the album, and one of the goals I had was I wanted to make an album that I could put 14 people into a room that each had fully different tastes… and if I played them my album, each person would like at least one song.”

Eilish also talked re-spraining her ankle and her just-announced Where Do We Go? World Tour, which the singer pledges will be eco-friendly.

“We’re trying to be as green as possible on the entire tour,” Eilish said. “So there’s no plastic straws allowed, the fans are gonna bring their own water bottles, there’s gonna be recycling cans everywhere. ‘Cause if something’s recyclable, it doesn’t matter unless there’s a recycling bin.”

In addition to announcing what songs she would perform on SNL – “Bad Guy” and “I Love You” – Eilish also stuck around to play a game of “True Confessions” with Fallon and Colin Quinn, with the singer revealing “I once farted in my friend’s mouth while she was yawning and she threw up”: