Billie Eilish Announces ‘Where Do We Go?’ Livestream Concert

Billie Eilish will perform a special livestream concert October 24th at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST.

The Where Do We Go? The Livestream show will air on Eilish’s website and will be hosted by the interactive streaming platform Maestro. A press release stated that “interactive production” for the show will be orchestrated by lili Studios, although the specifics of what Eilish has planned for the show remain unclear.

Tickets are available now, and those that purchase before October 11th at 9 p.m. PST will get access to discounted Eilish merchandise. Additional merch will also be available to ticket holders, and proceeds from select items will go to Crew Nation, a charitable fund benefiting crew members and behind-the-scenes workers affected by concert cancellations due to Covid-19.

All ticket holders will be able to watch the Where Do We Go? livestream for 24 hours on-demand after the concert ends.

Eilish recently released the music video for her James Bond theme song, “No Time to Die,” and performed the song on The Tonight Show. The song arrived back in February before the release date for No Time to Die was pushed back due to Covid-19 (it’s now set to arrive in theaters April 2nd, 2021).

Eilish’s 2020 tour plans in support of her breakout debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, were also derailed by the coronavirus, and rescheduled dates have yet to be announced. In February 2021, a new documentary on the musician, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, will premiere on Apple TV and in theaters.