Billie Eilish Reveals Details of ‘Where Do We Go?’ Immersive Livestream

Billie Eilish will be hosting a “virtual, multi-dimensional, interactive, and immersive” livestream concert on Saturday, October 24th at 6:00 p.m. ET, titled Where Do We Go? The Livestream.

Using multiple cameras and state-of-the-art XR technology, the event will be a virtual concert in a 3D rendered environment. Performing live with her brother Finneas and touring drummer Andrew Marshall, Eilish is expected to retool elements from her halted 2020 arena tour and reconfigure them for the virtual event alongside new elements. Five hundred pre-selected fans will be able to interact with Eilish virtually and in real-time throughout the show.

Additionally, a preshow for Where Do We Go? The Livestream will run at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day, debuting an exclusive new clip from Eilish’s upcoming Apple TV Plus documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry. The preshow will also feature guest appearances and special content giveaways.

Tickets for Where Do We Go? The Livestream are available now on Eilish’s website, starting at $30. Exclusive Billie Eilish merchandise is available from now until show day for all ticket holders. Proceeds from select items will go toward Crew Nation, a charitable fund created by Live Nation to help support the crew members affected by events and concert cancellations as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.