Billie Eilish Sets ‘Where Do We Go?’ Arena Tour

Ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut, Billie Eilish has announced the North American leg of her Where Do We Go? World Tour, which finds the singer invading arenas in 2020.

The trek kicks off March 9th in Miami, Florida and includes stops at venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and two nights at her native Los Angeles’ The Forum before concluding April 11th in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Following the North American dates, Eilish will embark on tours in Mexico, South America and Europe in the summer of 2020, including two nights at London’s O2 Arena. The trek follows 2019’s amphitheaters-and-auditoriums When We All Fall Asleep Tour.

Tickets for the Where Do We Go? World Tour go on sale to the general public on October 3rd.

Prior to her SNL performance, Eilish will sit on Jimmy Fallon’s couch Friday as a guest of The Tonight Show.

Billie Eilish Tour Dates

March 9 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

March 10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

March 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

March 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

March 16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Center

March 19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 28 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

March 29 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

April 1 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

April 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

April 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

April 7 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

April 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

April 10 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

April 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena