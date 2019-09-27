 Billie Eilish Sets ‘Where Do We Go?’ Arena Tour – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Billy Ray Cyrus Says Country Radio Is Rejecting His Song for Being 'Too Country' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Billie Eilish Sets ‘Where Do We Go?’ Arena Tour

Singer’s 22-date North American tour kicks off in March 2020

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Billie Eilish

Ahead of her 'SNL' debut, Billie Eilish has announced the North American leg of her Where Do We Go? World Tour, invading arenas in 2020.

Olly Stabler/Shutterstock

Ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut, Billie Eilish has announced the North American leg of her Where Do We Go? World Tour, which finds the singer invading arenas in 2020.

The trek kicks off March 9th in Miami, Florida and includes stops at venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and two nights at her native Los Angeles’ The Forum before concluding April 11th in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Following the North American dates, Eilish will embark on tours in Mexico, South America and Europe in the summer of 2020, including two nights at London’s O2 Arena. The trek follows 2019’s amphitheaters-and-auditoriums When We All Fall Asleep Tour.

Related

Billie Eilish performs at the 2018 KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum, in Inglewood, Ca on December 9th 2018
Billie Eilish Announces 'When We All Fall Asleep' Tour
Review: Billie Eilish's 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' Is Noir Pop With Bite

Tickets for the Where Do We Go? World Tour go on sale to the general public on October 3rd.

Prior to her SNL performance, Eilish will sit on Jimmy Fallon’s couch Friday as a guest of The Tonight Show.

Billie Eilish Tour Dates

March 9 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
March 10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
March 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
March 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Center
March 19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 28 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
March 29 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
April 1 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
April 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
April 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
April 7 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 10 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
April 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.