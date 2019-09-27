Billie Eilish Sets ‘Where Do We Go?’ Arena Tour

Ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut, Billie Eilish has announced the North American leg of her Where Do We Go? World Tour, which finds the singer invading arenas in 2020.
The trek kicks off March 9th in Miami, Florida and includes stops at venues like New York’s Madison Square Garden, Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and two nights at her native Los Angeles’ The Forum before concluding April 11th in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Following the North American dates, Eilish will embark on tours in Mexico, South America and Europe in the summer of 2020, including two nights at London’s O2 Arena. The trek follows 2019’s amphitheaters-and-auditoriums When We All Fall Asleep Tour.
Tickets for the Where Do We Go? World Tour go on sale to the general public on October 3rd.
Prior to her SNL performance, Eilish will sit on Jimmy Fallon’s couch Friday as a guest of The Tonight Show.
Billie Eilish Tour Dates
March 9 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
March 10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
March 12 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
March 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Center
March 19 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 25 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 28 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
March 29 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
April 1 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
April 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
April 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
April 7 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 8 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
April 10 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
April 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena