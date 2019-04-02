Watch Billie Eilish Play Atmospheric ‘When the Party’s Over’ on ‘Ellen’

Billie Eilish performed a reflective version of her ballad “When the Party’s Over” on Monday’s Ellen.

The singer opened with the lights dimmed low, sitting with her feet in a shallow pool. As the arrangement swelled with sampled vocal harmonies and live piano, she stood out of her chair and glided through the water. “Don’t you know too much already?” she crooned. “I’ll only hurt you if you let me.”

“When the Party’s Over” is the second single from Eilish’s recently issued debut LP, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The album also features “You Should See Me in a Crown,” “Bury a Friend,” “Wish You Were Gay” and “Bad Guy.”

The singer recently spoke to Rolling Stone about her creative philosophy. “Kids use my songs as a hug,” she said. “Songs about being depressed or suicidal or completely just against-yourself — some adults think that’s bad, but I feel that seeing that someone else feels just as horrible as you do is a comfort. It’s a good feeling.”