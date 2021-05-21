Billie Eilish Plots ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour

Billie Eilish has announced a world tour in support of her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever.

The 32-date trek is set to launch February 3rd, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and wrap with a three-night stand at the Forum in Los Angeles, April 6th through 9th. A European run will follow starting next June.

Between today, May 21st and May 23rd at 11:59 p.m. PT, fans can register for presale tickets via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. The presale start May 26th at 12 p.m. local time and end that same day at 10 p.m. local time. All remaining tickets will go on sale May 28th at 12 p.m. local time.

Prior to her 2022 run, Eilish is set to headline four different festivals this summer: Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas, Firefly in Dover, Delaware, Governors Ball in New York, and Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin.

Eilish will release Happier Than Ever on July 30th via Darkroom/Interscope Records. So far she’s shared a handful of tracks from the album including “My Future,” “Your Power” and “Therefore I Am.” The album follows her 2019 breakout debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Billie Eilish Tour Dates 2022

February 3 – Smoothie King Center @ New Orleans, LA

February 5 – State Farm Arena @ Atlanta, GA

February 6 – Spectrum Center @ Charlotte, NC

February 8 – PPG Paints Arena @ Pittsburgh, PA

February 9 – Capital One Arena @ Washington, DC

February 10 – Bryce Jordan Center @ University Park, PA

February 12 – KeyBank Center @ Buffalo, NY

February 13 – Wells Fargo Center @ Philadelphia, PA

February 15 – Centre Bell @ Montreal, QC

February 16 – Scotiabank Arena @ Toronto, ON

February 18 – Madison Square Garden @ New York, NY

February 19 – Madison Square Garden @ New York, NY

February 20 – TD Garden @ Boston, MA

February 22 – Prudential Center @ Newark, NJ

March 8 – Legacy Arena @ Birmingham, AL

March 9 – Bridgestone Arena @ Nashville, TN

March 11 – Yum! Center @ Louisville, KY

March 12 – Little Caesars Arena @ Detroit, MI

March 14 – United Center @ Chicago, IL

March 15 – Xcel Center @ St. Paul, MN

March 16 – CHI Health Center @ Omaha, NE

March 19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) @ Denver, CO

March 21 – Vivint Arena @ Salt Lake City, UT

March 24 – Rogers Arena @ Vancouver, BC

March 25 – Climate Pledge Arena @ Seattle, WA

March 29 – Chase Center @ San Francisco, CA

March 30 – Golden 1 Center @ Sacramento, CA

April 1 – T-Mobile Arena @ Las Vegas, NV

April 2 – Gila River Arena @ Glendale, AZ

April 6 – The Forum @ Los Angeles, CA

April 8 – The Forum @ Los Angeles, CA

April 9 – The Forum @ Los Angeles, CA