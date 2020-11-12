Billie Eilish Roams Deserted California Mall in ‘Therefore I Am’ Video

Billie Eilish spent much of her early teen years inside the Glendale Galleria shopping mall. Now, the superstar returns for the new “Therefore I Am” video.

Directed by Eilish herself, the video features the singer riding an escalator, eating pretzels and donuts. “I’m not your friend/Or anything damn,” she sings. “You think that you’re the man/I think therefore I am.”

Eilish will premiere “Therefore I Am” at the American Music Awards on November 22nd, which also includes performances by Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, and others. Eilish was nominated for Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock and Favorite Social Artist. On December 10th, she’ll perform at iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball 2020.

Eilish was one of the many artists celebrating Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election last week, thanking fans for voting in a video. “Thank you for caring about the climate, about women’s rights, about social justice, about fucking surviving right now,” she said. “I cannot say thank you enough. I love you guys.”

Last month, she hosted the immersive Where Do We Go? The Livestream. She also released a video for the James Bond video “No Time to Die,” later performing it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In February 2021, Apple will release the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.