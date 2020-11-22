 2020 AMAs: Billie Eilish Performs 'Therefore I Am' With Finneas - Rolling Stone
Billie Eilish Delivers Brooding ‘Therefore I Am’ at the 2020 AMAs

Singer is up for two AMAs this year

THE 2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS - "The 2020 American Music Awards", hosted by Taraji P. Henson aired from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, SUNDAY, NOV. 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC)BILLIE EILISH

Billie Eilish performs onstage with her brother Finneas for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

ABC

Billie Eilish brought her new song, “Therefore I Am,” to the 2020 AMAs on Sunday. Eilish is up for two awards this year: Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock.

Eilish performed the song alongside her brother Finneas, who played guitar in a Covid-19-appropriate face mask. The performance took place inside of an all-red neon maze and was shot mostly in closeup, giving a creepy and disorienting vibe to the rendition. Toward the end, Eilish dropped below the stage out of sight, and the camera pulled back to reveal the entire setup inside the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

“Therefore I Am” dropped earlier this month, followed by a self-directed video featuring Eilish roaming a mall. The singer also performed at Where Do We Go? The Livestream and released a video for her James Bond video “No Time to Die.” In February 2021, Apple will release the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

Eilish also celebrated President-elect Joe Biden‘s victory this month via a post to her fans on Instagram: “Thank you for caring about the climate, about women’s rights, about social justice, about fucking surviving right now,” she said. “I cannot say thank you enough. I love you guys.”

