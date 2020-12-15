 See Billie Eilish Grow Up in 'The World's a Little Blurry' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Before 'Evermore': 10 Fast Follow-Up Albums, From 'Zuma' to 'Amnesiac'
Home Music Music News

See Billie Eilish Grow Up in ‘The World’s a Little Blurry’ Trailer

Documentary will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV Plus in February

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Billie Eilish has released the first official trailer for her upcoming documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, premiering in theaters and on Apple TV Plus February 26th, 2021.

The trailer gives glimpses of Eilish’s teenage years and her family life during her rapid rise to pop stardom. Symbolically, the trailer begins with her getting her driver’s license and then purchasing her dream car, a Dodge Challenger.

“We said, ‘We’re getting the car with all the safety bells and whistles,'” her mother tells the camera, before getting cut off as Eilish playfully sprays her with a garden hose. Later, we see childhood home movies of Eilish and her brother Finneas, acting out a concert performance in Eilish’s bedroom.

Eilish recently performed a cover of the Beatles’ “Something” on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation station. She performed “Therefore I Am” at the 2020 American Music Awards last month, where she was nominated for Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock. The self-directed music video for the song featured Eilish roaming a mall. The singer also performed a virtual concert, Where Do We Go? The Livestream, released a video for her James Bond song “No Time to Die” and a new “infinite music video” for her hit “Bad Guy.”

In This Article: Billie Eilish, trailer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.