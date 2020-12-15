See Billie Eilish Grow Up in ‘The World’s a Little Blurry’ Trailer

Billie Eilish has released the first official trailer for her upcoming documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, premiering in theaters and on Apple TV Plus February 26th, 2021.

The trailer gives glimpses of Eilish’s teenage years and her family life during her rapid rise to pop stardom. Symbolically, the trailer begins with her getting her driver’s license and then purchasing her dream car, a Dodge Challenger.

“We said, ‘We’re getting the car with all the safety bells and whistles,'” her mother tells the camera, before getting cut off as Eilish playfully sprays her with a garden hose. Later, we see childhood home movies of Eilish and her brother Finneas, acting out a concert performance in Eilish’s bedroom.

Eilish recently performed a cover of the Beatles’ “Something” on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation station. She performed “Therefore I Am” at the 2020 American Music Awards last month, where she was nominated for Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock. The self-directed music video for the song featured Eilish roaming a mall. The singer also performed a virtual concert, Where Do We Go? The Livestream, released a video for her James Bond song “No Time to Die” and a new “infinite music video” for her hit “Bad Guy.”