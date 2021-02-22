Billie Eilish to Host ‘The World’s a Little Blurry’ Livestream Event

Billie Eilish will be hosting a livestream premiere event for her new Apple TV+ documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry, on Thursday, February 25th.

The event will include a stripped-down live performance by Eilish, special video packages from the film, an interview with The World’s a Little Blurry director R.J. Cutler, and an exclusive conversation with Eilish, all hosted by Apple Music host and DJ Zane Lowe.

The livestream kicks off at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET and will be available to stream for free through the Apple TV App, Apple Music App, and Eilish’s own YouTube channel. The World’s a Little Blurry will debut on Apple TV+ for all subscribers immediately following the event; the film will also premiere in select theaters on February 26th.

Eilish recently teamed up with Rosalía for a new song, “Lo Vas a Olvidar,” which was featured in a special episode of HBO’s Euphoria. Eilish is also prepping a new self-titled book with hundreds of never-before-seen photographs, to be published May 11th. The singer is up for four Grammys this year, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Everything I Wanted,” plus Best Song Written for Visual Media for her James Bond theme, “No Time to Die.”