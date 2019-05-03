Watch Billie Eilish Get Quizzed on ‘The Office’ by Rainn Wilson

Rainn Wilson, who portrayed Dwight Schrute in the long-running and beloved television series The Office, dropped by Billie Eilish’s house in a video feature for Billboard. Eilish, an Office super-stan, got quizzed by Schrute on various details and trivia throughout the show’s nine seasons.

Eilish answers everything from the name of Jan’s candle company to Princess Unicorn’s catchphrase (“My horn can pierce the sky!”) and only gets caught up on a question about an unwieldy-named charity run.

“Before we move onto the quotes, I have to ask,” Wilson says, “which song did you write for Dwight: ‘Ocean Eyes’ or ‘Bad Boy’?”

“‘Ocean Eyes,'” says Eilish.

“True. Correct.”

At the end of the quiz, Wilson bestows a special Office-related gift to Eilish “that will go very well with your goth bling.”

Eilish sampled a scene from The Office on “My Strange Addiction,” a song from her debut LP, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? “When we made the beat for ‘My Strange Addiction,’ it reminded me of the song they play when they do the Scarn dance,” Eilish told MTV News. “I thought that was really funny, so we literally just ripped the audio from Netflix and put it in the song, not at all thinking that they would say yes to it and we’d be able to put it out. Also, it’s about strange addictions, and The Office is mine, so…”