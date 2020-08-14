Billie Eilish, The Chicks, John Legend to Perform at Virtual Democratic National Convention

Billie Eilish, the Chicks, John Legend and Common are among the artists that will perform during the four-day virtual Democratic National Convention, taking place August 17th to 20th.

Leon Bridges, Stephen Stills, Jennifer Hudson, Maggie Rogers, Billy Porter and Prince Royce will also take part in the event officially anointing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential ticket.

“The performances — ranging from renditions of the national anthem, to American classics, to new songs — are expected to draw in new viewers who may not have tuned into conventions of previous years, ensuring the 2020 Democratic National Convention will engage more Americans than ever before,” DNC organizers said in their announcement (via Variety).

Despite the coronavirus, The DNC will still take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, although the event has shifted from the Fiserv Forum basketball arena to the smaller Wisconsin Center. However, Variety reports that the artists will deliver their performances virtually as opposed to the Wisconsin stage.

“In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic National Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions. It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president,” Stephanie Cutter, 2020 Democratic National Convention Program Executive, said in a statement. “These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November.”

Additional speakers and artists are expected to be announced in the coming days. The entirety of the DNC will be viewable at the DemConvention.com site beginning August 17th.