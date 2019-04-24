×
Rolling Stone
Billie Eilish, The Black Keys, Vampire Weekend Set For Life Is Beautiful

The annual festival returns to Las Vegas in September

Billie Eilish will perform at Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas in September.

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish, The Black Keys and Vampire Weekend are among the artists announced for annual Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful. The festival, which will take place September 20-22, will also include performances by Post Malone, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Zedd and Carly Rae Jepsen.

The outdoor festival takes place over 18 blocks in Downtown Las Vegas and will also feature live programming from a variety of TV personalities. Queer Eye haircare consultant Jonathan Van Ness, Showtime duo Desus & Mero and podcasters Pod Save America have joined the lineup alongside Vegas staple Cirque Du Soleil.

Three-day tickets for Life Is Beautiful will go on sale April 25 at 10 a.m. PST. The festival is offering several levels of tickets this year, including GA, VIP and VIP+. The festival is all ages.

