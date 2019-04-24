Billie Eilish, The Black Keys, Vampire Weekend Set For Life Is Beautiful

Billie Eilish, The Black Keys and Vampire Weekend are among the artists announced for annual Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful. The festival, which will take place September 20-22, will also include performances by Post Malone, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne, Zedd and Carly Rae Jepsen.

The LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL 2019 lineup is here 💚⚡️ Sept 20 – 22, Downtown Las Vegas. Tickets on sale Thursday, 4/25 at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/o9E5sBhBZb — LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL (@lifeisbeautiful) April 23, 2019

The outdoor festival takes place over 18 blocks in Downtown Las Vegas and will also feature live programming from a variety of TV personalities. Queer Eye haircare consultant Jonathan Van Ness, Showtime duo Desus & Mero and podcasters Pod Save America have joined the lineup alongside Vegas staple Cirque Du Soleil.

Three-day tickets for Life Is Beautiful will go on sale April 25 at 10 a.m. PST. The festival is offering several levels of tickets this year, including GA, VIP and VIP+. The festival is all ages.