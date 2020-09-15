 Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift Join Global Citizen's 'Just Vote' Campaign - Rolling Stone
Bob Weir, Dave Matthews Contribute to Global Citizen’s ‘Just Vote’ Campaign

DJ Khaled, Shawn Mendes and more will be offering exclusive performances and opportunities to those who check their voter registration status through Global Citizen

Bob Weir & Dave Matthews

Global Citizen and HeadCount have announced new artists participating in their Just Vote campaign including Bob Weir, David Matthews are more.

Kimberly White/Getty Images, Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage/Getty Images

Global Citizen and HeadCount have announced new artists participating in their Just Vote campaign, aimed at engaging young Americans with the electoral process and helping them register to vote before the November 3rd presidential election. The non-partisan campaign aims to engage one million young voters and get 50,000 young people registered ahead of the 2020 general election.

With the new roster of artists announced on Tuesday, the campaign features exclusive experiences, performances and memorabilia donated by Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Bob Weir, Dave Matthews, DJ Khaled, Donna Karan, Dove Cameron, Finneas, Gavin Rossdale, Julianne Hough, Kaia Gerber, Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor, Lenny Kravitz, Loren Gray, Madison Beer, Meghan Trainor, Nicky Jam, Prince Royce, Quavo, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift and Usher.

These exclusives will be available to those who check their voter registration status through Just Vote, and include a one-on-one video chat with Lenny Kravitz, an exclusive acoustic performance by Dave Matthews, a virtual hangout with Meghan Trainor, a virtual boxing class with Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor and more.

“We are at a pivotal moment in the campaign as we head towards the final stretch of voter registration,” Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans said. “Through this campaign, tens of thousands of young people have already checked their voter registration status, but we have to keep up the momentum. It’s more important than ever to engage young people in the political process, and with the support of these great artists, even more young people will get registered to vote.”

