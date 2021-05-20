Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus Lead 2021 Austin City Limits Festival

Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, and DaBaby are among the headliners for this year’s Austin City Limits Festivals, returning to the Texas capital’s Zilker Park on the weekends of October 1st and October 8th.

George Strait, Erykah Badu, and Rufus Du Sol are also listed as headliners for ACL, with Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Harlow, Bleachers, Finneas, Freddie Gibbs, Greta Van Fleet, and Machine Gun Kelly set for both weekends.

Additionally, St. Vincent, Tanya Tucker, Austin’s own Asleep at the Wheel, and Chet Faker are booked for ACL’s October 1st through October 3rd weekend, while Trixie Mattel, Madeon, Jon Batiste, Durand Jones and the Indications, and Hinds will also perform during the second weekend, October 8th through the 10th.

Three-day tickets for the 2021 Austin City Limits festival — the fest’s 20th anniversary — go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m. CT at the ACL website.

“Music is coming back strong to the Live Music Capital of the World,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said in a statement. “The return of Austin City Limits as an in-person festival celebrates that our efforts as a community to become vaccinated are working. Health and safety remain our top priority, and we will work closely with the organizers and Austin Public Health to ensure ACL Fest is in line with our health standards. We must continue to get everyone vaccinated and keep up our success.”

In the months ahead of ACL Fest, organizers will team up with the city of Austin and Austin Public Health to encourage prospective festival-goers to get vaccinated.

“Austin City Limits 2021 is a result of successful vaccine efforts and more than a year’s worth of protection measures,” Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott added. “Taking the shot is our shot at getting things back to normal and we envision this happening before October if we stay the course as a community. Thank you to all those who have done their part and took the vaccine and to ACL who will utilize their broad voice to encourage vaccination in the months leading to their monumental event.”