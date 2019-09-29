Watch Billie Eilish’s Gravity-Defying ‘Bad Guy’ Performance on ‘SNL’

Following the release of her inaugural LP When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? earlier this year, Billie Eilish made her Saturday Night Live debut as musical guest, appearing on the Woody Harrelson-hosted Season 45 premiere.

Appearing in a box made to look like Grand Central station in New York, the singer first delivered a gravity-defying performance of her hit “Bad Guy.” While she initially sauntered across the floor, she soon began walking on the walls and then on the ceiling in her signature oversized T-shirt.

For her second performance, Eilish returned to the stage with her brother Finneas to perform the haunting “I Love You.” Finneas accompanied Eilish on both acoustic guitar and harmonies against the starry backdrop.

The “Bury a Friend” singer’s SNL performance follows her appearance on The Tonight Show Friday night, where she played a game of “True Confessions” and discussed her forthcoming Where Do We Go? arena tour, which will kick off in March 2020 for 22 dates in North America.

“We’re trying to be as green as possible on the entire tour,” Eilish told host Jimmy Fallon. “So there’s no plastic straws allowed, the fans are gonna bring their own water bottles, there’s gonna be recycling cans everywhere. ‘Cause if something’s recyclable, it doesn’t matter unless there’s a recycling bin.”