Billie Eilish Slams ‘True Idiots’ Criticizing Her More Femininity and Style

Billie Eilish slammed the “fucking bozos” who criticized her femininity and ever-changing style in a series of social media posts.

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if i acted like a woman,” Eilish wrote in her Instagram stories.

“And now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout.. and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest bla blah… you guys are true idiots. LOL. i can be BOTH you fucking bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!”

It’s unclear what specific comments spurred Eilish to respond, but it appears the singer ignored her own advice of avoiding social media.

“I don’t look at it anymore. I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me,” Eilish recently told Conan O’Brien of her relationship with social media. “The videos that I’m watching and the things that I see on the internet are about me. ‘Eww, stinky.’ I don’t like that.”

Eilish continued in a follow-up (and since-expired) Instagram story, “FUN FACT! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things. also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew??”

She then signed off with one final tongue lashing at her critics, “Suck my absolute cock and balls you women hating ass weirdos.”