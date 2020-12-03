 Billie Eilish Announces Exclusive Live Session on SiriusXM Alt Nation - Rolling Stone
Billie Eilish to Perform Beatles’ ‘Something’ on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation

Session will include performances of Eilish’s tracks “Therefore I Am,” “Everything I Wanted,” “Ocean Eyes”

Billie Eilish, left, and her brother Finneas O'Connell perform live on stage at the 2020 Spotify Best New Artist Party at The Lot Studios on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in West Hollywood, CA.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

SiriusXM’s Alt Nation channel has announced that it will be airing an exclusive live session from Billie Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas on Thursday, December 3rd.

The session will include performances of Eilish’s tracks “Therefore I Am,” “Everything I Wanted,” and “Ocean Eyes,” as well as a cover of the Beatles’ “Something.” The session will also include an interview with Eilish and Finneas, hosted by Alt Nation’s Jeff Regan, about upcoming music projects that were recorded in quarantine.

The exclusive session and interview will air Thursday, December 3rd at 5:00 p.m. ET and PT on Alt Nation via SiriusXM radios (channel 36) and on the SiriusXM app. The special will also rebroadcast throughout the weekend and will be available On Demand on the SiriusXM app.

Eilish performed “Therefore I Am” at the 2020 American Music Awards last month, where she was nominated for Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock. The self-directed music video for the song featured Eilish roaming a mall. The singer also performed at Where Do We Go? The Livestream and released a video for her James Bond video “No Time to Die.” In February 2021, Apple will release the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

In This Article: Billie Eilish, Finneas, Sirius XM

