 See Billie Eilish Perform at 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Concert - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Iowa Governor Signs Bill Guaranteeing Unemployment Benefits to Fired Anti-Vaxxers
Home Music Music News

See Billie Eilish Perform ‘Sally’s Song’ at ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Concert

Singer gets into Halloween spirit by dressing up in full costume for live-to-film event

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Billie Eilish embraced the Halloween spirit Friday by dressing up in full costume for her performance as part of The Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert event at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium.

Portraying the character of Sally alongside Danny Elfman’s Jack Skellington, Eilish delivered “Sally’s Song” as well as the duet “Simply Meant to Be” from the beloved Tim Burton-produced Halloween and/or Christmas classic.

Eilish will again play the stitched-up doll for the encore, family-friendly performance of The Nightmare Before Christmas experience on October 31st. Prior to the concerts, Eilish wrote on social media of playing Sally, “Peeing my pants i’m so excited.”

In addition to Eilish, “Weird Al” Yankovic was on hand to play the role of Lock, while actor Ken Page reprised his singing role of Oogie Boogie from the 1993 film. Conductor John Mauceri led a full orchestra for the concerts, which features the artists involved singing alongside their big-screen counterparts in sync with the film.

In This Article: Billie Eilish, Danny Elfman, The Nightmare Before Christmas

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.