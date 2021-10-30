See Billie Eilish Perform ‘Sally’s Song’ at ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Concert

Billie Eilish embraced the Halloween spirit Friday by dressing up in full costume for her performance as part of The Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert event at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium.

Portraying the character of Sally alongside Danny Elfman’s Jack Skellington, Eilish delivered “Sally’s Song” as well as the duet “Simply Meant to Be” from the beloved Tim Burton-produced Halloween and/or Christmas classic.

Eilish will again play the stitched-up doll for the encore, family-friendly performance of The Nightmare Before Christmas experience on October 31st. Prior to the concerts, Eilish wrote on social media of playing Sally, “Peeing my pants i’m so excited.”

In addition to Eilish, “Weird Al” Yankovic was on hand to play the role of Lock, while actor Ken Page reprised his singing role of Oogie Boogie from the 1993 film. Conductor John Mauceri led a full orchestra for the concerts, which features the artists involved singing alongside their big-screen counterparts in sync with the film.