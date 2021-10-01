Billie Eilish to Play Sally at ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Concert Event, Because of Course

Billie Eilish will play the role of Sally alongside Danny Elfman’s Jack Skellington at the live-to-film concert experience celebrating Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas later this month.

Following a three-year hiatus — including 2020’s coronavirus-forced cancellation — the Halloween event takes place on October 29th with a family-friendly early show on October 31st at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium, where Eilish will perform the stop-motion animated film’s “Sally’s Song.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew!” Elfman said in a statement. “This will be a real treat (not a trick)!”

It’s my pleasure to announce that special guest star @billieeilish will be joining the nightmare gang to sing Sally for our upcoming “Nightmare Before Christmas” shows at the Banc of California Stadium. https://t.co/AkSxZA2OQg — Danny Elfman (@dannyelfman) October 1, 2021

“Weird Al” Yankovic will also be on hand to play the role of Lock, while actor Ken Page will reprise his singing role of Oogie Boogie from the 1993 film. Conductor John Mauceri will lead a full orchestra for the concerts, which features the artists involved singing alongside their big-screen counterparts in sync with the film.

The concert — the first-ever film music event held at Banc of California Stadium — will also include pre-show activities like a costume contest and trick-or-treating.

“Jack is Back! I was so sorry to have missed last Halloween. (We all know why),” Elfman previously said in a statement. “BUT — I’m not skipping this year. Jack wants to get back on stage. I can’t wait to see you all.”

Eilish has recently returned to the stage following the pandemic year, performing over the past few weeks at iHeartRadio Festival, Life Is Beautiful Festival, Global Citizen (with Coldplay), and Governors Ball.