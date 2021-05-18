 Billie Eilish Rules Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for Third Straight Week - Rolling Stone
Billie Eilish Rules Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for Third Straight Week

Happier Than Ever holds at Number One, as Maroon 5’s JORDI enters.

Billie Eilish rules the Apple Music Pre-Add Chart for a third straight week with Happier Than Ever, her long-awaited followup to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? 

Happier Than Ever led Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR, due Friday, in Pre-Adds for the week of May 7th through May 14th. Pre-adds allow listeners to queue up an album to be added to their library when it’s released, offering a good indication of the albums that fans are most excited for. It’s a good sign that it’s leading the pre-add chart, where previous RS 200 toppers like Rod Wave have also led. 

The Black Keys Delta Kream and Gucci Mane’s Ice Daddy enter the top five this week. Notable debuts include Maroon 5’s seventh studio album JORDI at Number Nine and Young Nudy’s DR. EV4L at Number 10. 

Top Albums by Apple Music Pre-Adds, May 7th through May 13th

  1. Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever (7/30/2021)
  2. Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR (5/21/2021)
  3. OneRepublic, Human (Deluxe) (12/1/2021)
  4. The Black Keys, Delta Kream (5/14/2021) +7
  5. Gucci Mane, Ice Daddy (6/18/2021) +5
  6. St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home (5/14/2021) +2
  7. Jorja Smith, Be Right Back (5/14/2021)
  8. Alan Jackson, Where Have You Gone (5/14/2021) +6
  9. Maroon 5, JORDI (6/11/2021) NEW
  10. Young Nudy, DR. EV4L (5/20/2021) NEW
  11. HENTAI SHINSHI CLUB, ZURUMUKE (6/16/2021) +14
  12. P!nk, All I Know So Far: Setlist (5/21/2021) NEW
  13. Aimyon, Till I Know What Love Is (I’m Never Gonna Die) / On a Cherry Blossom Night – EP (5/26/2021) NEW
  14. MARINA, Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land (6/11/2021) +1
  15. Rise Against, Nowhere Generation (6/4/2021) +5
  16. Babyface Ray, Unfuckwitable (Deluxe Edition) (5/14/2021) NEW
  17. Beartooth, Below (6/25/2021)
  18. Hiatus Kaiyote, Mood Valiant (6/25/2021) +5
  19. Prince, Welcome 2 America (7/30/2021)
  20. Lord Huron, Long Lost (5/21/2021) +4
  21. Mammoth WVH, Mammoth WVH (6/11/2021)
  22. Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee (6/4/2021) NEW
  23. Jungle, Loving In Stereo (8/20/2021) NEW
  24. Wolf Alice, Blue Weekend (6/4/2021) NEW
  25. Blake Shelton, Body Language (5/21/2021) -9

