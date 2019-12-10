Billie Eilish, Rosalía, Raconteurs Set for ‘Austin City Limits’ Season 45

Billie Eilish, Rosalía and the Raconteurs will perform on the second half of Season 45 of Austin City Limits. The new run kicks off December 28th with a broadcast of the 6th Annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Honors, followed by a January 4th episode featuring Sharon Van Etten and Lucy Dacus. Episodes will air Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

In anticipation of the new season, ACL shared a clip from Van Etten’s performance in which she saunters through a rendition of “You Shadow” from her most recent album, Remind Me Tomorrow.

Following Van Etten and Dacus’ episode, ACL Season 45 will continue January 11th with the Raconteurs returning to Austin City Limits for the first time in more than a decade. That episode will also feature a performance from local Austin outfit, Black Pumas, who were recently nominated for Best New Artist at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The January 18th episode will feature Mitski and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, while Cage the Elephant and Tank and the Bangas will perform on the January 25th episode. Eilish and Rosalía will close out Season 45 with solo episodes airing February 1st and February 8th, respectively. Tank, Eilish and Rosalía were also all nominated for Best New Artist.

Meanwhile, the December 28th ACL Hall of Fame special will feature performances from inductees Lyle Lovett, Buddy Guy and Shawn Colvin, as well as guest performances from Jackson Browne, Sarah Jarosz, Jimmie Vaughan, Edie Brickell and more. Sean Penn will also make a special appearance, while Robert Earl Keen will host the event.