Billie Eilish, Rosalía Team Up for ‘Euphoria’ Song ‘Lo Vas a Olvidar’

Billie Eilish and Rosalía have united for a new collaboration “Lo Vas a Olvidar.” The track will be featured in the upcoming special episode of the HBO show Euphoria, “Part 2: Jules,” premiering January 24th.

“Lo Vas a Olvidar” was produced by Eilish’s brother and frequent collaborator Finneas, and features Eilish and Rosalía singing in both English and Spanish: “Lo vas a olvidar/Can you let it go, can you let it go?” In the song’s minimalist video, directed by Nabil, the two artists sing against a dark background, lit only by a roving spotlight.

Following her five-win sweep at the 2020 Grammys last year, Eilish earned four nominations for the 2021 ceremony, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Everything I Wanted,” and Best Song Written for Visual Media for her James Bond theme “No Time to Die.” In May, she’ll be publishing a self-titled photography book on the heels of her upcoming documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, premiering in theaters and on AppleTV+ on February 26th.

Last month, Rosalía appeared on a remix of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” Earlier in 2020, she made a cameo appearance in the viral music video for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.”