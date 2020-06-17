Billie Eilish, Robert Plant, Willie Nelson Donate Rare Items to MusiCares Auction

Billie Eilish, Robert Plant, Willie Nelson and Cher are among the artists contributing rare items to an upcoming auction to benefit the MusiCares Relief Fund.

The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, Tony Iommi, Ozzy Osbourne, Barbra Streisand, Depeche Mode, Blake Shelton and more will also donate “one-of-a-kind” items to the Julien’s Auctions event taking place September 9th.

While the exact slate of items hasn’t been revealed, some artists have turned to social media to tease their donation. “Love the guitar been practising in my bedroom for 55 yrs..,” Plant tweeted of the instrument he contributed.

“In this new world of social distancing and isolation, music and the arts has brought us together and given us hope and salvation from the despair and loss that we’ve all felt these last months,” said Julien’s Auctions president Darren Julien said in a statement. “We thank Bill Wyman for his generous offering and are calling on all artists from film, music, sports, fashion and more to look into their closets and archives and donate an iconic item or two to this urgent initiative.”

In March, MusiCares and the Recording Academy established the COVID-19 Relief Fund for music industry members in financial need during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Event cancellations are at unprecedented levels and the situation therefore requires an unprecedented response. Many people in the industry are now in crisis, not knowing what the future holds or having to deal with dire commercial realities,” Recording Academy chair and interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “We are asking the entire industry to stand with us to support the musicians, artists and professionals who are the bedrock and the future of our music community.”

On Tuesday, over 75 film and television composers and songwriters announced they would participate in an upcoming benefit digital stream, Soundtrack of Our Lives: A Celebration for the Film and TV Music Community, with proceeds going toward the MusiCares Relief Fund.