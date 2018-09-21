Watch Billie Eilish Reveal Style, Musical Inspiration During NYFW Interview

While Billie Eilish was in town for her first New York Fashion Week, the 16-year-old singer-songwriter sat down to discuss her writing process, style and forthcoming projects during this year’s Rolling Stone Styled conversation series at Manhattan venue VNYL. She’ll be touring with Florence and the Machine this fall.

Eilish greeted the packed crowd of screaming fans with warmth as she dove into her history. She began the conversation by discussing her own history with style and fashion. As a kid, she would cut up her parents’ old clothes and make unique garments out of them to set herself apart. “I just like making really ugly shit,” she says to affirmative yells from the crowd. “It looks cooler, right? Ugly is dope.”

As for her music, Eilish grew listening to a variety of artists. She had a particular affection for the Beatles, Green Day, Paramore, My Chemical Romance and a variety of other rock bands. Tyler, the Creator was a turning point for her, musically, remember how his “big, bald head” and song “Tamale” transformed her own listening habits and writing. Both Tyler and Childish Gambino’s work ethics and very specific creative visions have inspired her to pursue a variety of artistic endeavors.

As for the future, she’s been drawing out songs instead of writing lyrics for her debut album. Eilish has also been adjusting to life in the spotlight and on the road constantly. “I love it but I hate it,” she admits, adding that she’s thankful for their support and encouragement.