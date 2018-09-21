Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Review: Willie Nelson's Understated Standards Set 'My Way' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Billie Eilish Reveal Style, Musical Inspiration During NYFW Interview

Eilish was one of six artists interviewed during the Rolling Stone Styled salon at the VNYL

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

While Billie Eilish was in town for her first New York Fashion Week, the 16-year-old singer-songwriter sat down to discuss her writing process, style and forthcoming projects during this year’s Rolling Stone Styled conversation series at Manhattan venue VNYL. She’ll be touring with Florence and the Machine this fall.

Eilish greeted the packed crowd of screaming fans with warmth as she dove into her history. She began the conversation by discussing her own history with style and fashion. As a kid, she would cut up her parents’ old clothes and make unique garments out of them to set herself apart. “I just like making really ugly shit,” she says to affirmative yells from the crowd. “It looks cooler, right? Ugly is dope.”

As for her music, Eilish grew listening to a variety of artists. She had a particular affection for the Beatles, Green Day, Paramore, My Chemical Romance and a variety of other rock bands. Tyler, the Creator was a turning point for her, musically, remember how his “big, bald head” and song “Tamale” transformed her own listening habits and writing. Both Tyler and Childish Gambino’s work ethics and very specific creative visions have inspired her to pursue a variety of artistic endeavors.

As for the future, she’s been drawing out songs instead of writing lyrics for her debut album. Eilish has also been adjusting to life in the spotlight and on the road constantly. “I love it but I hate it,” she admits, adding that she’s thankful for their support and encouragement.

In This Article: Billie Eilish, direct, GucciSPN

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad