Billie Eilish Postpones March Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus

“I’m so sad to do this, but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe,” singer writes

Billie Eilish40th Brit Awards, Show, The O2 Arena, London, UK - 18 Feb 2020

Billie Eilish has postponed most of her March tour dates amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish has postponed a series of March tour dates amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The following 11 North American shows on her “Where Do We Go?” trek are affected: March 13th in Philadelphia; the 15th in New York City; the 16th in Newark, New Jersey; the 18th in Washington D.C.; the 19th in Boston; the 20th in Brooklyn; the 23rd in Detroit; the 24th in Chicago; the 25th in Indianapolis; the 27th in Nashville and the 28th in St. Louis.

“I’m so sad to do this, but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe,” Eilish tweeted Thursday evening. “We’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you.”

All tickets for those concerts will be honored for the new dates. Details are expected to be announced soon.

The postponement arrives after Live Nation and AEG, two of the world’s biggest concert promoters, decided to halt all large-scale tours until April due to the pandemic. Live Nation told its employees that the suspension will be effective immediately, excluding a few shows booked for Thursday and Friday.

One March date not included in Eilish’s postponement is her Thursday, March 12th gig in Raleigh, North Carolina. A rep for the singer confirmed to Rolling Stone that the show is “still happening.”

Her arena run kicked off Tuesday with a Miami show highlighted by an interlude that addressed body shaming. As of this writing, the jaunt will resume April 3rd in Los Angeles and run through early September.

